LAHORE - A father of four was killed when a stray bullet pierced through his body in Ichhra on Wednesday evening.

Police said the deceased identified as Yasir Gujjar was sitting in a street near Bhatti Chowk when he received a stray bullet in the head. The father of four children Yasir was rushed to a hospital but died the way. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and launched investigation.

Decomposed body found in drain

Police on Thursday recovered a decomposed body from a drain in Kahna police area. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. A police official said the body was badly burnt and beyond recognition.

Police sources say they believe the victim was murdered by unknown killers. The police were investigating the killing.