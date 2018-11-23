LAHORE - A father of four was killed when a stray bullet pierced through his body in Ichhra on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: First human remains found in El Salvador's 'Mayan Pompeii'

Police said the deceased identified as Yasir Gujjar was sitting in a street near Bhatti Chowk when he received a stray bullet in the head. The father of four children Yasir was rushed to a hospital but died the way. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and launched investigation.

Decomposed body found in drain

Police on Thursday recovered a decomposed body from a drain in Kahna police area. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. A police official said the body was badly burnt and beyond recognition.

Police sources say they believe the victim was murdered by unknown killers. The police were investigating the killing.

READ MORE: Qatari prince reaches Thal for hunting Houbara Bustard

 

 