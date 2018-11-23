Share:

Rawalpindi - A spate of daring house robberies has irked the residents of Adan Homes, Tarbela Colony, Dhoke Baba Mureed as some families have reportedly migrated to safer places because of uninterrupted looting spree of robbers, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday. As many as 11 break-ins took place in the villages by a gang of 11 robbers with absolute ease during the last two weeks; another failed house robbery attempt was reported in Tarbela Colony on Tuesday night. An exchange of fire also occurred between the house owner Chaudhry Muhammad Khan and the gang of robbers in Tarbela Colony after which robbers fled from scene, sources added. The officials of Police Picket Adiala have been struggling to trace the gang of robbers, they said. Though City Police Chief claimed to have busted a gang of robbers by handcuffing 8 members yet the house robberies continue. According to sources, the uninterrupted looting spree by the gang of 11 robbers have terrified the residents of Adan Homes, Tarebela Colony, Dhoke Bawa Mureed and its suburbs and some families have migrated from the areas to safer places. They said the residents are under severe stress due to the surge in house robberies and have begun giving ‘Thekri Pehra’ in all the streets and on roads leading to the areas. “But despite that, the gang of robbers are targeting the residents without any pause,” sources said. Sources added that a gang of robbers jumped the walls of Muhammad Khan’s house on Tuesday at midnight and tried to rob the house, but the occupants woke up and opened fire on the robbers. The robbers retaliated and ran away without pilfering the house, they said. In another case, the same robbers committed robbery in the house of Muhammad Khan’s sister a few days ago, sources said. Sources further said that the robbers also looted gold, cash and other valuables from a house in Tarbela colony but police have failed in tracing the robbers.

“Gone are the days when big house burglaries made headlines. Now, there are big burglaries taking place every day with no headway in detection of these robberies,” said Raja Shehzad, a villager, while talking to The Nation. He said all the attempts of the overburdened Police Picket Adiala to curb the robberies have failed. The robbers enter the houses by cutting locks of the doors and breaking the main door looks like child’s play now,” said Younis, a resident of Adan Homes. “Muhammad Farooq built a house in Adam Homes and recently shifted with his family there, but he has now shifted to a safer place due to the surge in house robberies,” informed Rashid, a local of the area.

Similarly, many other residents are packing their luggage to migrate from this area to avoid being looted at the hands of robbers, he said. “My sister along with her two daughters in law and grandsons have also locked her house and has shifted to my house as she is terrified by the House robberies,” said Raja Hussain. “Police need to double up their security as we don’t feel secure at our homes anymore” he said. City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, during a background interview with The Nation, claimed that police had busted a gang of robbers and arrested 8 members during an action.

The robbers had confessed to committing several robberies in the limits of Police Picket Adiala, he said adding that the police have concealed the details of the detainees to arrest the fleeing members. However, CPO did not respond to the questions, sent by this correspondent on his personal cell number, asking about the surge in house robberies in the said areas.