LOS ANGELES:- Taron Egerton had to ‘take a momen’’ during the filming of ‘Robin Hood’, because he was so exhausted from his work on ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’. The 29-year-old actor wrapped filming on the 2017 ‘Kingsman’ sequel - in which he reprised his role as main character Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin - just days before the new retelling of the classic folk tale started shooting. And his ‘Robin Hood’ co-star Jamie Foxx - who plays Robin’s mentor John alongside Taron as the titular outlaw - has said the young actor had to step back from the film set because shooting two ‘’tough long shoots’’ back to back had left him exhausted.–CM