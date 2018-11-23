Share:

Two day workshop on Temporal Bone Surgery concluded at King Edward Medical University on Thursday. ENT surgeon from India Prof Vigayendra, Prof Richard from UK, and Prof Zubair Iqbal Khan imparted training to ENT surgeons from across the country. The purpose of this workshop to convey young doctors new techniques in surgery. Speaking at the concluding session, Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that learning of new complicated surgical techniques in the field of ENT was beneficial in career growth of young doctors. He praised ENT department for holding such events on regular basis.