ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday urged India to think before making hostile statements which undermined the peace efforts between the two nuclear armed neighbours.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said the Indians should think before making ‘such belligerent statements.’

“We have seen that such belligerent statements are repeatedly made from across our eastern border. However, we maintain that restrain, wisdom and prior thinking is required which we do not see from the Indian side. I would like to once again underscore that any restrain on our part must not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness,” he said.

Faisal reiterated that India was offered dialogues on major issues, including terrorism but New Delhi responded negatively. He categorically rejected Chief Minister of Indian Punjab Amrindar Singh’s allegations on Pakistan’s role in the recent Amritsar attack.

“India is a habitual alleger and it has become its second nature to blame Pakistan for any negative development, without blinking an eye. The purpose of such smear and unfounded allegations by the Indian authorities is to cover up India’s own failures, externalise its internal problems and drag Pakistan into its domestic political fray during the election season,” he said.

Questioned about issuance of a certificate of domicile to Ajmal Kasab last month in Bidhoona Tehsil in Auraiya district of the Indian State of Uttar Pradesh, he said: “This lends further credence to the concerns already raised by several quarters in this context.”

Faisal said Prime Minister Imran Khan had proposed a meeting of Pakistani and India Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September to evolve a way forward to discuss all outstanding issues.

“This included terrorism about which Pakistan has its own specific concerns including that emanating from India, as is evident by the confession of Kulbushan Jadhav and other information. However, this was peremptorily cancelled by India on baseless pretexts,” he added.

Dr Faisal said Afghanistan had not provided any information pertaining to the murder of Superintendent of Police Tahir Dawar. He said that investigations of Pakistan were continued in the murder case of slain officer, however, Afghanistan had given no information related to the matter.

Referring to the recent tirade from the United States President Donald Trump against Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Islamabad tweeted in response to correct the factual errors of the record, as Pakistan had extended its intelligence cooperation to the US during operations against Al-Qaeda.” Pakistan, he said, was aware of the direct contacts between the US and the Afghan Taliban which “we take as a positive sign.”

To a question regarding Osama Bin Laden, he said: “It has been a matter of record that Pakistan has extended intelligence cooperation to the US which resulted in the killing and capturing of scores of high value Al-Qaeda leaders.”

Asked if Hamid Nihal Ansari, an Indian national, will be released after he completes his three-year sentence on December 14, Faisal said the interior ministry will decide his case.

Pakistan, he said, had stood by the Palestine cause for the past seven decades. “Our position on Palestinian issue is very clear. As in the past we will continue to stand with the Palestinians against the atrocities carried out by Israeli forces which are similar in nature to what is being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

We have been raising our voice against this injustice and will continue to do so,” the spokesperson added.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Malaysia visit, Dr Faisal said the bilateral meeting entailed discussions related to trade promotion and mutual efforts to eliminate terrorism. Moreover, the PM highlighted the Indian atrocities in Kashmir to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad, the spokesperson added.