KARACHI - District Malir police claimed to have arrested three target killers , belonging to a militant wing of a political party, over 62 cases of targeted killings of police personnel and political workers.

Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by Shah Latif SHO sub-inspector Naik Muhammad Khoso at his office on Thursday.

The SHO claimed that the suspects arrested belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and were involved in about 62 cases of targeted killings in a city, added that police personnel and political personalities were among the victims.

The suspects arrested were identified as Ahmar Atif alias Moon, Syed Iftikhar Hashmi alias Iftikhar Mullah and Muhammad Kalam. Their arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tip-off at Noor Muhammad Goth in Shah Latif.

The officer claimed that the suspects had been gone underground following the Karachi operation, however, they were trying to reorganise the gang and were gathered at the Noor Muhammad Goth for a planning when the police raided and arrested them.

According to the officer, the suspects were involved in dozens of cases of targeted killings including the high profile killings of the police officials and political figures.

The officer further said that the arrested accused Ahmar Atif has so far been confessed to have been involved in about 34 cases of target killings including political personalities and police officials and personnel and another suspect, Iftikhar Hashmi has confessed the killings of 16 people while Kalam has so far been confessed the killings of 12 people. The police also claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunitions and hand grenades from their possession.

Police also claimed that the suspects were also wanted to the police as several cases are already registered against them at various police stations. The police have registered cases against them under the anti-terrorism act and initiated further investigations.