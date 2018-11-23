Share:

HAFIZABAD: A local trader and a landlord were deprived of cash, gold ornaments and other household articles worth Rs2.5 million in two incident occurred in different area the other night. According to police source, three armed dacoits intruded into the house of a local trader Hamza Shahzad, son of Majid Shahzad, situated in street Masjid Hanifwali Mohallah Sherpura the other night.–Staff Reporter

The dacoits held the family members hostage and made off with 35 tolas of gold ornaments, currency notes of Rs95,000 and other household articles.

The City Police have registered a case but failed to trace the dacoits.

Another landlord of Ballo Nau, Muhammad Zubair son of Manzoor Ahmad Tarar was returning to his village along with his family in a car the other night. Near Peelo village, three armed bandits, riding bikes, intercepted him and snatched away three tolas gold ornaments, cash amounting to Rs100,000 and cellphones. The Saddr Police have registered a case.