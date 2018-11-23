Share:

Director General National Accountability Bureau Shahzad Saleem on Thursday handed over cheques worth Rs 167.223 million to different government departments and private institutions. A NAB spokesman said the amount was recovered by the anti-graft authority from the accused persons during investigation of mega corruption cases. The cheque-distribution ceremony was held at Lahore NAB headquarters. According to the details, Lahore NAB DG handed over a cheque of Rs71.337 million to the representatives of Lahore Parking Company while a cheque of Rs 46.859 million was given to an official of a private Bank. Similarly, Pakistan Customs officials received a cheque of Rs26.795 million whereas a representative of Punjab Government received Rs 13.541 million. The Lahore Development Authority was given a cheque of Rs 9.355 million.