Share:

Lahore (PR) Vivo has launched all-new Vivo Y95 in Pakistan. This new addition to the popular Y series comes with a 20MP AI selfie camera that helps users capture the picture-perfect moment in any scenario.

This mid-ranger is power packed with many attractive and handy features offering the best experience for power users on a budget.

Vivo Y95 features a striking design - the new Halo FullView™ Display paired with Starry Black and Nebula Purple colors, all enclosed within a curved 3D body to provide a seamless and immersive user experience.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and USB OTG. Sensors on the phone include Face unlock, Fingerprint sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.