LAHORE – Wapda outclassed Baloch FC Noushki 3-0 in Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match at KPT Football Stadium. Baloch FC resisted well against Wapda attackers to deny the goal but Ahmad Faheem netted the ball in 41st minute. Wapda were in attacking mood in the second half as Adnan Saeed doubled their lead in the 81st minute and then Adeel completed the rout in the 90th minute. At KMC Football Stadium, the match between Pakistan Army and K-electric ended in a draw. Army were in aggressive mood right from the start and kept pressure but forwards could not finish well to score a goal. K-Electric counter attacks were tackled and first half went goalless. Some good moves in the second half from both sides also ended without any goal due to the missed opportunities.