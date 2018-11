Share:

A woman from Ravi Road area of Lahore gave birth to sextuplets at a hospital late Wednesday night. The wife of Kashif was admitted to a private clinic after she developed labour pain where she gave birth to six babies, four girls and two boys. One of the baby girls died after birth while the others were shifted to Children Hospital owing to them being underweight. Three of the babies were discharged from hospital on Thursday after initial checkup while two are still under treatment.