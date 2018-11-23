Share:

Lahore (PR) Shangrila Pakistan Limited and Pakistan Scrabble Association hosted the Pakistan Scrabble Team at a local hotel. The event was held to laud the efforts of team that returned victorious from the Junior World Scrabble championship held at Torquay, UK.

Sponsored by Shangrila Pakistan Limited, the Shangrila Pakistan team created history by winning all six age categories titles. Moiz Baig won the Junior World Scrabble Champion crown while Sohaib Sanaullah won the under-18, Hamza Naeem bagged the under-16 title, S.Imaad Ali became the under-14 world champion, Muzammil Asim won the under-12 crown and Misbah ur Rehman achieved the under-10 world title at the championship.

Mr Haroon Ahmed Khan, Secretary Sports & Youth affairs, Sindh was the chief guest at the reception. He appreciated the efforts of the young team and Pakistan Scrabble Association. He was all praise for Shangrila Pakistan Limited for sponsoring the team and urged all sectors for promoting such events in future as well.