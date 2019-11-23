Share:

An accountability court in Sukkur on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah by 15 days.

The court extended the remand after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the court for an extension in the remand by 15 days in the assets beyond means case filed against the PPP leader.

During today’s hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that Shah’s mobile has been sent for a forensic analysis and will be returned once the forensics is completed.

The PPP leader, during the hearing, informed the court that his health had improved and that his treatment was underway at a hospital.

The judge also asked the PPP leader if he was facing any problems. To this, Shah told the court that he was not facing any problems.

After a brief hearing, the court extended the judicial remand and ordered the accountability watchdog to present the PPP leader before the court on December 7.