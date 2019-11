Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - By-election to the vacant Mirpur LA-III seat of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be held according to the already-announced schedule on November 24.

This emerged after the AJK Supreme Court on Friday suspended the impugned judgment of the AJK High Court announced on Thursday whereby the apex court had stop holding of the by-election primarily in view of the lack of legal and constitutional requirement of the presence of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner.