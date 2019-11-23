Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)By-election to the vacant Mirpur LA-III seat of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be held according to the already-announced schedule on November 24.

This emerged after the AJK Supreme Court on Friday suspended the impugned judgment of the AJK High Court announced on Thursday whereby the apex court had stop holding of the by-election primarily in view of the lack of legal and constitutional requirement of the presence of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner.

The two-member bench of the AJK Supreme Court headed by Acting Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram passed the orders on Friday on a writ petition titled Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry v/s Tasleem Arif and others, suspending November 21, 2019 impugned judgment of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

One of the contesting candidates - Sohaib Saeed also filed an application for making him party in the line of the petitioners, praying to the learned apex court that operation of the impugned order may kindly be suspended.

“In view of the legal position and the agreement of the contesting parties, the operation of the impugned judgment passed by the High Court dated 21.11.2019 is hereby suspended. The Election Commission shall take all the necessary measures to hold the by-election according to the schedule already announced vide notification dated 07.10.2019”, the learned Supreme Court said in its brief order.

Advocate Khalid Rashid Chaudhry and Advocate Javed Najamuz Saqib appeared for the petitioners. Whereas AJK Advocate General Raja Inamullah Khan appeared on the court notice.

It is to be recalled that Mirpur LA-3 (Mirpur city) seat had fallen vacant following disqualification of the elected lawmaker and minister of the incumbent PML-N-led AJK government Ch Muhammad Saeed in a contempt of court case by the AJK Supreme Court for a period of next five years on September 25 this year.

Ch Saeed had been elected member of the AJK Legislative Assembly in July 26, 2016 elections to Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR

ELIMINATION OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

International Day for elimination of violence against women is being obsrved the world over including Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir on November 25.

In a message on this occasion, Secretary General of the United Nations Organisation Antonio Guterres said that the United Nations is committed to ending all forms of violence against women and girls.

He continued that these abuses are among the world’s most horrific, persistent and widespread human rights violations, affecting one in every three women in the world.