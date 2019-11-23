Share:

KARACHI (PR) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday became the first official delegate of AdAsia 2019. The President signed the registration forms at the Aiwan-i-Sadar in the presence of Sarmad Ali, Chairman AdAsia 2019, Waqar Haidri, Chairman PAA and Shahzad Nawaz, Creative Director AdAsia.

AdAsia 2019 is being held at Lahore from December 2-5 and is the 31st Asian Advertising Congress.

The Congress features a stellar line-up of speakers including Sir Martin Sorrel, Randi Zuckerberg, Richard Quest, Fernando Machado and many others.