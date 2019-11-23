Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amer Mir won the 13th DTA Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup-2019, senior’s gross category, after a nail-biting finish here at Margalla Greens Golf Course on Friday. Hats off to ground staff at the Margalla Greens Golf Club, who did a fantastic job as despite the rain continue to fall throughout the day, ground staff was alive to the situation and ensure matches kept on going without any interruption, while it would be highly unjust if the service of navy employees are not mentioned, who were helping ground staff to ensure smooth functioning of affairs. In seniors amateur category, Samiullah Khan of Margalla Greens Golf Club won the net category with 136 net score. He was followed in the second by Brig (R) Tanveer Rafi also from Margalla Greens Golf Club who scored 140 net. In amateur category, Taimur Khan of PGC was leading with net score of 65 and was closely followed by Tariq Mehmood of Margalla Greens Golf Club at 69. Amer Mir won the senior gross category with 158 score while Col (R) M Aurangzab had to settled for runner up spot with only one shot behind at 159.