ISLAMABAD-A serving major of Pak Army was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was sitting in the green area of sector G-9/1 on Friday night, police officials said.

The motive of the killing was not immediately clear. The deceased Major Laraib, 30, the son of Akhtar Ali Azhar was sitting with a female friend on the bench of the green belt separating sector G-9/1 and G-10/4 at around 10:10 p.m.,Thursday night when two unknown persons opened fire at him.

The bullet hit Laraib in the head, and he died on the spot.

Brother of the deceased, Flight Lt. Muhammad Zohaib, in his application told the Karachi Company police that Major Laraib was shot dead by some unknown persons. The police high ups reached the spot immediately.

The officials shifted the dead body to the hospital for autopsy. They were busy investigating the matter after registration of a case under section 302/34 of the PPC.

According to police sources, two separate teams have been constituted for investigation in the murder; one would be headed by SP (Investigation) while SP (Saddar) will lead the other.

The team collected evidence from the crime scene to proceed further in the case.

Saifullah, the investigation officer in the case, told this scribe that police were investigating the matter on scientific lines.

He said the the statement of the girl had been recorded, and it revealed nothing extraordinary.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has given a deadline of 20 days to all heads of police stations to ensure quality working environment and effective policing measures in their respective areas. He formally gave this deadline while addressing a meeting of police officials at Rescue 15.

SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Muhammad Zeeshan Haider, SP ( Saddar) Omer Khan, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, all SDPOs and SHOs were also present in the meeting. The DIG (Operations) ordered strict patrolling and vigilance to ensure effective policing and special crackdown against criminal elements, including absconders.

He said it is the prime responsibility of police officials to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens. He directed to ensure services to the public and said that a strategy should be chalked out to combat crime effectively. “No laxity in this regard would be tolerated,” he added.