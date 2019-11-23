Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The Gojra Saddr Police recovered a four-year-old child who was allegedly kidnapped from school a week ago. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Gojra DSP Fateh Ahmad Kahlon said that the boy namely Zohaib, son of Wasim Raza, resident of Chak 281/JB Dawakhri was dropped to school by his father a week ago from where an unidentified woman had come the same day and she had introduced herself to private school’s officials that she was Zohaib’s mother and as his (boy’s) grandmother had to go to perform Umra. So she will return him again to school after she will meet her son. She took away child and a case of kidnapping was registered by Gojra Saddr Police when boy did not come home from school. The DSP added that police investigated the case on modern lines and took into custody five suspects including Shahbaz, Majeed, Sarfraz, Naeem and Ijaz who confessed that they and their accomplice a woman Shumaila Bibi had abducted Zohaib to take revenge from his uncle Asad who had promised to marry with Shumaila for which she had obtained divorce from her husband but now he was going to marry with another woman.