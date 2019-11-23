Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top agriculture show “CAC Pakistan Exhibition-2019” concluded on Friday at Expo Centre. Visitors from Pakistan and abroad attended this mega event on the final day and showed deep interest in agri products displayed at over 100 stalls, set up by 68 Chinese and 50 Pakistani companies.

This was the 5th edition of CAC Pakistan Exhibitions which has met a historic success as Pakistani and Chinese exhibitors have joined hands and pledged to work together to give strength to the agriculture sector of Pakistan. Joint ventures between Pakistani and Chinese entrepreneurs are an ample proof of the fact that a revolution in Pakistan’s agriculture sector is knocking the doors as mega CAC Pakistan Exhibition – 2019 is bringing Chinese technologies and expertise into the country. LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad distributed shields and certificates amongst the exhibitors and hailed their zeal and courage to boost the agricultures sector of Pakistan.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that CAC Pakistan Exhibition – 2019 has highlighted the potential of agriculture sector of Pakistan. Partnership between Pakistani and Chinese private sector would help transfer of technology pertaining to agro chemicals, pesticides, seeds and fertilizers.

They said that CAC Summit and Exhibition was a unique opportunity for Pakistan’s agriculturists as it has enabled them to learn about the Chinese expertise in the agriculture sector. They said the trade of pesticide has an important role in the total two-way business. China is the largest exporter of pesticides chemicals. Chinese cooperation with Pakistani agriculturists would write new success stories in coming years.