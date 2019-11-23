Share:

LAHORE - Global warming is a big issue because environmental pollution and smog are increasing day by day, experts said on Friday.

Addressing at an awareness seminar at Institute of Public Health (IPH), they were of the view that society must be developed on the scientific basis instead of traditions so that the people should understand issues concerning to their health.

Industrial revolution, smoke from the brick kilns, burning of remaining of the crops and solid waste and smoke produced by the vehicles on the roads are the basic cause of producing smog.

The experts declared smog as a big issue than dengue and urged awareness campaign at mass level to overcome this issue.

The speakers of the seminar were included Chairman Board of Management (BOM) IPH, Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, Member Health and Nutrition P&D Department Dr Suhail Saqlain, Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and other public health experts from environment department.

Chairman Task Force P&D Sardar Awais Dreshak, officers from Health department, PITB and other concerned departments were also present in the seminar.