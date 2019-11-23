Share:

Lahore - The All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) held the Seerat Conference at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal graced the occasion as chief guest while APCA Punjab President Zafar All Khan and other key members of association also turned up at the event. The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran followed by Naats, and special speeches addresses by the keynote speakers.

In his presidential address, Prof Gondal called for following the teachings of Islam so as to cope with challenges being faced by Ummah and leading an honourable life. “We should follow the commands of Allah Almighty and following in the footsteps of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in our lives because this is the only way to success. We have to pay respect to human beings. The teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) must be followed,” he stressed. The VC laid stress on offering special prayers for thanksgiving after Friday prayers.

Rana Iqbal and other members of association renewed pledge to continue with working hard and showing punctuality and discipline while doing duty so that the responsibility of their jobs could be fulfilled. They warmly thanked the university administration and VC for taking steps to get honourable honorarium approved for the staff working with the varsity.

Greetings were also exchanged on measure to look after the children of the deceased staff. A request for regularisation of contractual workers was also made and the employees reiterated their resolve to deliver the best. Qari Muhammad lmran Khan led prayers for progress and prosperity.