ISLAMABAD-Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing on Friday called upon the media to play its role in nullifying the effects of propaganda against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Media is a major vehicle of information and platform of interaction”, he said while addressing the 5th CPEC Media Forum, and added “media from both Pakistan and China have already been playing role in promoting state-to-state relations.”

Speaking in the backdrop of statement by US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Alice Wells made on Friday, the envoy said that Pak-China relations were based on win-win cooperation and were mutually beneficial.

He said China had always come forward to assist Pakistan in need without any political or government differences, saying that if Pakistan was in need, China would never ask Pakistan to repay its loans in time, however, the IMF, that is mainly governed by the West, was strict in its repayment system.

He questioned why the US had suspended its aid promised for Pakistan only because of political priorities.

He said that he himself had discussed this matter with a number of concerned stakeholders including National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but did not find even a single evidence of corruption in any CPEC project.

With regard to the Main Line (ML-1) railway project that is to be executed under CPEC, the Chinese envoy clarified that the project cost is around $9 billion, however it is only estimation and it is not final cost.

“The real cost of the project will be finalized in the second stage of determining financial package of the project,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz said media was playing important role in projecting CPEC and bilateral relations of Pakistan and China.

He also thanked China for assisting Pakistan in difficult time. Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said today CPEC had become a success story only because of true relationships of the two countries and media of both Pakistan and China, which had been playing important role in negating the propaganda from certain international stakeholders.