SARGODHA - Drug-sellers shot dead a police constable and injured his friend here on Fatima Jinnah Road in the remit of City Police the other night. According to FIR lodged by the City Police on the statement of Urban Area Police SHO Sub-Inspector Asad Awais that constable Abdul Waheed Butt (38 year) of the Urban Area Police was assigned to keeping an eye on the activities of drug-pushers keeping in view the rising drug addictions in the area. The police had arrested wife of a notorious drug seller Rashid alias Lota and a member Ali Raza of drug selling gang from Muhammadi colony on the information provided by constable Abdul Waheed and seized narcotics, which shocked accused Rashid alias Lota and his accomplices. The police added that accused persons started following the police constable and last night when Abdul Waheed Butt was on the way back home after repairing his cell phone along with his friend Abdul Hafeez, the accused intercepted them on Fatima Jinnah Road and gunned down with indiscriminate fire. The constable died on the spot while his friend sustained critical injuries and as rushed to hospital. Police have nominated Rashid alias Lota and his felons including Dilawar Raheem alias Jaido, Munir and Muneeb and held two accused but Rashid Lota is still at large. Later funeral prayer of martyr constable was offered at District Police Lines.

Boy abducted from school recovered

TOBA TEK SINGH - The Gojra Saddr Police recovered a four-year-old child who was allegedly kidnapped from school a week ago. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Gojra DSP Fateh Ahmad Kahlon said that the boy namely Zohaib, son of Wasim Raza, resident of Chak 281/JB Dawakhri was dropped to school by his father a week ago from where an unidentified woman had come the same day and she had introduced herself to private school’s officials that she was Zohaib’s mother and as his (boy’s) grandmother had to go to perform Umra. So she will return him again to school after she will meet her son. She took away child and a case of kidnapping was registered by Gojra Saddr Police when boy did not come home from school. The DSP added that police investigated the case on modern lines and took into custody five suspects including Shahbaz, Majeed, Sarfraz, Naeem and Ijaz who confessed that they and their accomplice a woman Shumaila Bibi had abducted Zohaib to take revenge from his uncle Asad who had promised to marry with Shumaila for which she had obtained divorce from her husband but now he was going to marry with another woman.