SARGODHA - A couple was killed when a speeding bus ran over them near patrolling police check-post at 67-NB. The police informed that 46-year-old Javed and his wife 36-year-old Yasmin were going on a motorbike. As they reached near police check-post, a recklessly driven Lahore-bound bus coming from Bhakkar crushed them. Both, the man and his wife died on the spot due to critical injuries while the bus driver fled the scene.