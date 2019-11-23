Share:

CHINIOT - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested a wanted terrorist with weapons. According to officials, the CTD received credible information that a terrorist belonging to banned organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi was present at Bypass Chowk on Faisalabad Road Chiniot, having a bag of explosive material. The team swiftly raided and arrested the terrorist identified as: Khalid Zia, son of Shabbir Ahmad, a resident of Sahiwal and also recovered two hand grenades and hate material published by the LeJ. During preliminary investigation, the suspect has made important disclosures regarding LeJ designs in this region.