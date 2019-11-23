Share:

KANDHKOT - Price Control Committee Kashmore held a meeting with all ACs, mukhtiarkars, market committee officials, wholesalers, retailers, butchers and others concerned officials regarding rate fixation of commodities under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kashmore at his office on Friday.

Kashmore Deputy Commissioner Munwar Ali Mithyani issued a new price list to wholesalers and retailers of essential items. The deputy commissioner directed price control and market committee officials to conduct raids and check of rates on daily basis however he instructed retailers to display rate lists properly. He said strict action would be taken against traders, wholesalers retailers and shopkeepers who were not abiding by the price fixed by the control committee.