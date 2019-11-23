Share:

LAHORE - Rector FC College Dr James A Tebbe along with a delegation called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Friday. Delegation included Dean of Education Cheryl Bake, Executive Director Margaret Trimble and Veda Shaheen Gill.

Rector FC College invited Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi to participate in the convocation as the chief guest.

He also commended Parvez Elahi’s role for taking some key decisions for welfare of the minorities during his tenure. “It was for the first time funds were allocated for maintenance of churches, a new ministry was created for minorities and education institutions of the Christian community were returned to them”, Rector Dr James told Parvez Elahi.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that objective of his party’s politics was to provide better facilities to the common man. “We have always served the people for the “Raza” of Almighty Allah; this is the reason that we not only did legislation for safeguarding the rights of the minorities but also implemented them.

The welfare work started by my government are continuing even now and even their importance has further increased”, he said.