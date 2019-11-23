Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Additional Inspector General of Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mehmood has said that it is top priority of the department to ensure physical fitness of its employees. It is this very reason that emphasis is being laid on organisation sports activities throughout the year. Annual Sports Festival has become a salient feature of this department, said Additional IG NHMP during opening ceremony of 9th Annual Sports Festival held at NHMP Training College here on Friday. Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, DIG Motorway M4 Sultan Chaudhry, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arsalan Malik, DIG North Aalam Shinwari, Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir Sindu, media representatives and a large number of senior police officers and officials of NHMP were also present on the occasion. In week long NHMP Sports Festival 595 players from all across the country will participate in 24 sports events including Cricket, Football, Tug of War, Basketball, Volley Ball, Shooting, Shot Put, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Badminton and Athletic competitions. At opening ceremony sports contingents dressed in colorful sports dresses from North, Central, South, West, Motorway Zones and Headquarter Islamabad, marched passed before chief guest. Addressing the ceremony, the Additional IG NHMP said that NHMP is known as courteous, honest and helping force. Only a physical and mentally fit officer can upheld these core values of this department, he further added.

CTD nails LeJ operative with explosives, arms

CHINIOT - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested a wanted terrorist with weapons. According to officials, the CTD received credible information that a terrorist belonging to banned organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi was present at Bypass Chowk on Faisalabad Road Chiniot, having a bag of explosive material. The team swiftly raided and arrested the terrorist identified as: Khalid Zia, son of Shabbir Ahmad, a resident of Sahiwal and also recovered two hand grenades and hate material published by the LeJ. During preliminary investigation, the suspect has made important disclosures regarding LeJ designs in this region. Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices and a case has been registered against him at the CTD Faisalabad police station.