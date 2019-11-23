Share:

LAHORE - Diabetes Clinic of Lahore General Hospital arranged free screening camp and diabetes awareness walk on Friday. More than 1000 patients were given facility of free check up and medical tests. Some of them were also given glucometers. Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/LGH Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar announced to establish state of the art endocrinology ward equipped with latest machinery and equipments for diabetes patients. Principal PGMI/LGH led the walk attended by faculty members, doctors, nurses and paramedics in the premises of LGH. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with precautionary measures, benefit of regular screening and early diagnosis and proper management of the silent killer. Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar said that diabetes has become chronic and family problem. He stressed the need of raising awareness about the disease and its management. He urged the people to adopt healthy lifestyle and take a balanced diet for avoiding diseases including diabetes. In 1996, he said, only 8 million people were affected by diabetes but now the number has reached 26 million. He also suggested quitting smoking for better health