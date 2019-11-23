Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that government will support printing industry. “Our government will extend whole hearted support to the printing industry considering its vital role in providing jobs and being a crucial source of tax revenues to the government”, he said while addressing the inaugural session of PrintPak 2019 Exhibition as chief guest at Expo Centre on Friday. Pakistan’s largest printing and packaging industrial exhibition, (Printing & Graphic Arts Exhibition of Pakistan) PrintPak 2019 will conclude on Sunday (tomorrow). While commending PAPGAI, he expressed optimism that the large scale participation, from international and local exhibitors and delegates, are sure to make this exhibition a successful endeavor for the organizers and boost the printing industry. PrintPak 2019 is being organized by Pakistan Association of Printing & Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI) Lahore Center, in collaboration with Badar Expo Solutions, the leading event management company of Pakistan. The three-day event gathers the printing, packaging, graphic arts & allied products and services of Pakistan all under one roof. Syed Mubein Hussaini, Chairman PAPGAI said, “PrintPak 2019 will provide a valuable forum for relevant persons not only to gain information on a wide variety of developments in the printing and packaging sectors, but also to meet face-to-face with experts in these areas”.

He further stated, “It is an exclusive forum for professionals and businesses to encounter the challenge of rapid developments in the printing and graphic arts industry, to enlighten about digitalization and introduce the emerging technologies in the field, and to disseminate technical knowledge to its members in particular and the community in general. The exhibition will also provide collaborative opportunities between the academia and industry for our future generation of young entrepreneurs in printing industry.”

“I would like to praise the efforts of PAPGAI for successfully holding a series of PrintPak Expos to show case the true capacity of Pakistan’s printing & graphic arts sectors. I wish them all the best for strengthening and developing this important industry in Pakistan,” he added.