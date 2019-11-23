Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has in principle decided to appoint former Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Lt-Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa as head of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) for a period of four years.

According to sources, a summary has been sent to the federal cabinet for formal approval which will be taken in its next meeting on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance for the establishment of the CPECA in October.

The authority is aimed at accelerating the pace of CPEC-related activities, will find new drives of growth, unlock the potential of the interlinked production network and global value chains through regional and global connectivity.

In August, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the government was forming a ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA)’ to ensure timely completion of corridor’s projects.

Presiding over a meeting at the Prime Minister Office, PM Imran had said: “To ensure uninterrupted progress on CPEC projects, CPEC Authority is being formed.”

He said that the CEPCA would help ensure coordination among the departments concerned. “The completion of CPEC will not only benefit Pakistan and China but also the entire region,” the prime minister had said.