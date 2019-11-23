Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has announced to establish furniture city on 200 acres of land near Chiniot. This initiative will create more than 50,000 jobs and will help to stabilize furniture industry, he said while addressing inaugural session of 11th Interior Expo organised by Pakistan Furniture Council at Expo Centre on Friday. Chairman Furniture Council Mian Kashif, Aamir Saleemi and other office bearers were also present. “Furniture makers will be given plots on subsidized rates for setting up units. It is the need of the hour to enhance export of furniture and government will provide every possible support in this regard”, the minister said. He visited various stalls set up in the exhibition. He appreciated the quality of furniture prepared at local level. He congratulated organizers and said that such exhibitions were helpful to promote local production. Talking to media, the minister said that there was no plan of cabinet reshuffle. “Making changes in cabinet is the right of the Chief Minister”, he said. Referring to the meeting of the CM with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, he said it was a routine matter. He said that PTI government has taken solid steps to provide relief to the masses.