“A man doesn’t plant a tree for himself. He plants it for posterity.”

Pakistan is seventh in the list of ten countries which have been badly affected by climate change and badly suffering from pollution The dream of clean Pakistan, will once come true INSHALLAH. We should start it from our school, colleges and universities for awareness in students because students are the backbone of nation. By doing some efforts throwing trash in bins, not wasting food, not using extra energy and plant at least one tree are the small things to do . It seems to be an ordinary step but can be very effective for clearing land pollution. With little efforts we can make our beautiful country clean, more appealing to the whole world. Looking forward to “Clean and Green Pakistan.”

AROOJ NAEEM,

Rawalpindi.