LAHORE - Guard Group/Dascon Construction Company and Adamjee Insurance qualified for the main final of the Argentine Republic Polo Cup sponsored by Gerry’s after defeating their opponents in their respective matched played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday. In the first match of the day, Guard Group/DCC outclassed Magic River by 7-4. It were Saqib Khan Khakwani’s heroics, which played key role in Guard Group/DCC’s victory with superb six goals while the remaining one goal was converted by Lt Col Omer Minhas. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace while Hassan Agha and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo hit one goal each. Guard Group/DCC started the first chukker with a field goal by Saqib Khakwani to take 1-0 lead. The second chukker was though evenly poised as both the sides slammed in two goals apiece yet Guard Group/DCC were still enjoying slight 3-2 lead. Guard Group/DCC once again maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as they converted two goals against one by Margic River. By the end of the third chukker, Guard Group/DCC had 5-3 edge. In the fourth and last chukker of the match, Guard Group/DCC once again proved stronger than Magic River as they banged in a brace against one goal by Magic River. The final score was 7-4 in favour of Guard Group/DCC. In the second match of the day, Adamjee Insurance thrashed Platinum Homes by 11½-2. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap, Farhad Sheikh, Kashif Jamal and Shah Shamyl Alam hammered a hat-trick each while Shiraz Qureshi banged in a brace. From the losing side, Hussain Iftikhar and Omer Asjad Malhi hit one goal apiece.