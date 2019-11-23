Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar supervised a mass-wedding wherein 200 deserving couples tied the knot here on Friday.

Each couple was given dowry worth Rs200,000 and the governor also presented cash ‘Salami’ to each couple along with a copy of the holy Quran as gift.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said that the history would never remember the well off and affluent people in the world rather those who serve the humanity would be remembered forever.

“The PTI government is adhered to the policy of ‘one Pakistan, not the two,” he pointed out, adding that every sacrifice would be rendered for the rule of law and the constitution.

According to details, the Punjab governor attended the mass-wedding ceremony held at suburban area of Kot Shah Muhammad.

PTI Provincial Deputy General Secretary Chaudhry Naeemuddin Warraich, Aleemudin Warraich, Kaleemuddin Warraich, Provincial minister Sami Ullah Ch, MNA Malik Farooq Azam, former MNA Jahanzaib Warran, Chaudhry Mohammad Usman, Zeeshan Khilji and others were also present on the occasion.

The mass-wedding was celebrated with pomp and show. Clad in red wedding dresses, the brides were brought to the main ceremony in traditional manner by their respective families. Ch Sarwar and Chaudhry Naeemuddin Warraich welcomed the participants. On the occasion, the Punjab governor presented cash ‘Salami’ to all the newly-wed couples and also photographed with them.

In his address, he said that he is happy that today 200 daughters and sons of the nation have started their marital life. “Surely, parents get very happy by discharging their responsibility of wedding their daughter and we are all grateful to Allah Almighty over helping organising this ceremony,” he added.

He lauded Chaudhry Naeemuddin Warriach for contributing towards this sacred deed. “Status and power are temporary things but great and real ulterior is one who helps the poor and helpless and Alhamdullilah, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government has initiated Ehsas Programme to reach to the poor people,” the governor informed.

He said that under the programme, unemployed youth would also be provided with interest-free loans, while Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme has also been launched to provide shelter to homeless people. He said that in order to provide free medical facilities to the poor patients, Sehat Insaf Card has been launched under which the card-holder can get free medical treatment worth more than Rs700,000.

While talking to media persons on the occasion, the Punjab governor Ch Sarwar said that the opposition is doing politics of personal interest instead of national interest, and all the opposition parties are getting united just to save their corruption.

“The government has no threat and Insha Allah, it will complete its five years of constitutional term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, while those dreaming of in-house change and early elections will get nothing except sheer disappointment,” he declared.

He said that the PTI government believe in strengthening institutions and all institutions including NAB are working independently.