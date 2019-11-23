Share:

KARACHI - The Consul of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi on Friday inaugurated the three-day 2nd International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF-2019) at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The Iranian Consul General visited along with the foreign delegates and concerned officials visited the stalls by foreign and local manufacturers of consumers’ products. Ahmad Mohammadi took keen interest in various latest products which were displayed by the famous companies at their stalls in the mega event.

The three-day event incorporates the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, household, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture. Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi will be chief guest on the 2nd day.

As many as 550 local and foreign exhibitionists of Pakistan, China, Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United States, Thailand, Germany, France, Dubai, Japan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Burma will showcase their brands and services.

The event is expected to be attended more than 65,000 visitors where all the major players will get an opportunity to display and market their products and services.

This event also gives a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interact with customers belonging to various segments of consumer industry. The enthusiastic participation of local and foreign companies in the Consumers’ Product Expo has further strengthened the trade-volume and brand-image of Pakistan.