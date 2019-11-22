Share:

ISLAMABAD-As a part of the ongoing cultural activities celebrating “A Month of Japanese Culture”, the Embassy of Japan together with the Islamabad Art Festival 2019 has organized the Japanese Film Shows at the Islamabad Club auditorium on November 22, 26, 27 and 28.

Yusuke Shindo, Charge d’ Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, yesterday attended the screening of inaugural film “Graves of the Fireflies”.

“Grave of the Fireflies” directed by Isao Takahata, is a Japanese animated film based on a war story. The young boy Seita and his younger sister Setsuko are the main characters who are depicted living in Japan during World War II.

Seita and Setsuko are represented as the victims of the war because they need to struggle with the oppressive conditions each day of their life.

The film demonstrates how the life of the whole family is destroyed due to the war because the mother dies as a result of firebombing, the fate of the father is unknown, and two young children die from malnutrition