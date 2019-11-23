Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Kyrgyzstan could play an important role in linking Euroasian Economic Zone and Europe with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that CPEC was the key to economic future of Pakistan and the region.

Talking to Erik Beishembiev, Ambassador of Republic of Kyrgyzstan, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday, Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with Kyrgyzstan which were intertwined in eternal bonds of religion, history and culture.

He said that geographical location of Kyrgyzstan was of utmost importance and it can play role of bridge between Pakistan, Euroasian Economic Zone and Europe. The speaker invited Kyrgyz investors to come to Pakistan and take advantage of immense economic potential here. The Speaker also informed that National Assembly was arranging a seminar on CPEC in December 2019 to showcase the huge economic potential generated to its subsequence.

The Speaker NA said that immense economic potential had been generated in Pakistan after the advent of CPEC. He said that road infrastructure and energy projects had been almost completed which were backbone of any economic activity. He proposed that the Ambassador may arrange interaction of Kyrgyz business community with investment and trade officials in Pakistan.

He also asked for enhancing people to people contacts for further cementing relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. He appreciated Kyrgyz support to Pakistan on international and regional forums on all issues especially issue of Kashmir and its resolution in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The Ambassador Erik Beishembiev said that his country also attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan. He said that those bonds were eternal and getting strength with the passage of time.

He said that his country would always stand by Pakistan on all issues at regional and international forums.

He said that Kyrgyz investors would like to participate in the economic activity in Pakistan for which initiation of direct air links between Islamabad and Bishkek would play an important role. He also suggested for joint ventures between manufacturing sector for consumption in Euroasian Economic Zone and Europe. He said that Kyrgyzstan was a partner in Euroasian Economic Union and could play its role in that regard. The Ambassador also suggested for interaction at parliamentary level.