LAHORE - Members of provincial assembly from different districts called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. The chief minister issued instructions for the solution of problems and constituencies’ related development matters. Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that laws are being amended for facilitating the people adding that record legislation has been made by the Punjab Assembly. He pointed out that the magnitude of work done by the incumbent government in just one year is greater than previous governments’ performance. The Punjab Khal Panchayat Bill is the right step to stop the theft of water. On the other side, thousands of contract employees will benefit from the decision of their regularization in three years instead of four years, he added. Usman Buzdar maintained that workers welfare fund bill is aimed at the welfare of workers and Aab Pak Authority law is also important for providing clean drinking water to the people. Similarly, improving the devastated economy is the praiseworthy step of the PTI government. Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead Pakistan to the height of economic glory, he added. The chief minister emphasized that honest leadership is essential for durable economic development. The corruption made in previous tenures to the tune of billions of rupees has devastated the country while the incumbent government has taken important steps against corruption, he added. Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the idols of corruption. The chief minister said that national exchequer was wasted through exhibitory projects in the past but this government has eliminated this wrong practice. Those who called on chief minister included provincial minister Mian Khalid Mahmood and MPAs namely Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari, Muhammad Aun Hameed, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Niaz Hussain Khan, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak and Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah.