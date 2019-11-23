Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has met with defence officials of United Kingdom (UK) and discussed military ties between the two countries.

He is on an official visit to the UK, according to a press release issued by the officials of Pak Navy on Friday.

During the visit, Naval Chief called on UK’s Vice Chief of Defence Staff, Commander Operations Royal Navy, Commandant Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) and addressed the students & faculty of RCDS. The Admiral visited British Think Tank, Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) where he also delivered a Talk.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, during separate meetings, called on Vice Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Timoth Fraser, Commander Operations Royal Navy Rear Admiral Simon Asquith at Ministry of Defence and Commandant Royal College of Defence Studies Rear Admiral John Kingwell in his office at Belgravia, London. During meetings, matters related to maritime security and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region. The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan Navy’s peace initiatives in support of maritime security in the region and agreed on further enhancing the interaction in diverse fields of naval collaboration.

During his visit to RCDS, the Naval Chief addressed students and faculty on the topic ‘World Order; Past and Present – Reflection at Sea and Role of Navies’ in which the Admiral pondered over the insight from the naval past and shared his thoughts on the future roles of navies in tackling issues in the maritime domains.

The Admiral also visited RUSI & called on Director General RUSI Dr Karin von Hippel, delivered a Talk at RUSI on ‘Security Dynamics in South Asia and Pakistan Navy’s Role in Regional Maritime Security’ and had an informal interaction with intelligentsia, academia and media personnel at the Think Tank.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular, said the press release.