ISLAMABAD - Major parliamentary opposition parties will make allout efforts to force the speaker national assembly to initiate formal debate on PTI’s foreign funding in the upcoming national assembly session. The opposition parties may soon jointly submit an adjournment motion regarding PTI foreign funding case, requesting the speaker to put it in the order of the day, said sources in opposition parties yesterday. “Massive embezzlement is an unforgivable crime and present government is stopping ECP from performing its duties through planned conspiracy,” claimed PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in a press conference here the other day. The ECP recently accepted opposition’s application to conduct security of the foreign funding case against the PTI on a daily basis. On the other hand, the PTI accused both PPP-P and PML-N of laundering money through their party accounts.