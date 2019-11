Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday regretted that the opposition parties have been hurling political threats to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under a new guise.

In a tweet, she said these were the same “elements” which had earlier made allegations against the election commission regarding the Form-45 and the result transmission system.

She said the opposition has become a living example of “political hypocrisy.”