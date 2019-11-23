Share:

ISLAMABAD - After refusal from senior players Asiam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has named Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Shoaib Khan and Yousaf Khan Khalil to represent the country in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania tie against India, scheduled to be played at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from November 29 to 30. PTF Secretary Col (R) Gul Rehman said: “Due to the decision of the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Independent Tribunal, in which the tribunal had upheld the Davis Cup Committee’s decision on the appeal of the PTF, the senior players of the national team decided not to play the tie against India at a neutral venue due to an unfair behaviour showed by the Indian team to avoid coming here despite satisfactory security measures. Respecting and supporting the stand of the senior players, yet obliged to participate in the Davis Cup as a member of the ITF, the President of the PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan, directed the PTF Executive Committee to nominate three best juniors and a couple of the best young transition players, with an eye on their potentially being top players in the next 2 to 3 years to select a 3 member team to play the tie, with both Pakistan and India being visiting nations, Pakistan retaining the choice of home tie for the next time the 2 countries play one another. Of the names submitted, and after reviewing all criteria, the President and the Exec Committee selected the 2 top juniors of the country and the best transition player to make the team.”