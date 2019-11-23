Share:

LAHORE - Subhan Ahmad has stepped down as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) after nine years in the role, the Board of Governors were informed during their 56th meeting on Saturday.

Subhan Ahmad said: “After more than twenty-five years with the PCB, it is an appropriate time for me to move on. It has been a wonderful journey and an honour to represent the PCB at international forums as well as to contribute in the PCB’s transformation from a semi-professional to a thoroughly professional and one of the best-performing organisations of the country. I am grateful to all my colleagues and peers for their support and guidance, and the role they played in my development as a professional and progression from a junior officer to the Chief Operating Officer. Without their backing and patronage, I would not have achieved my career targets and objectives. I will remain a well-wisher of the PCB.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “Subhan has made outstanding contributions to the PCB with respect, humility and integrity. Over the past so many years, he was at the forefront when the PCB made changes to how it operated and negotiated lucrative commercial deals to ensure the sport continues to remain healthy and thrive in Pakistan. In this background, it is sad to see him depart. “Subhan will reflect on his time at the PCB with a lot of pride as the organisation came out of age during his watch and earned the reputation as one of the most respected cricket bodies in the world. That is his legacy and an inspiration for all those who are or will serve this great institution in years to come. On behalf of the PCB, I thank Subhan for his untiring services and wish him well for the future. The PCB would like to continue to benefit from his experience and we will be discussing a role based on specific projects.”

Outcomes of the 56th

BoG meeting

The PCB’s supreme body lauded the management for convincing Sri Lanka Cricket to send their men’s national team to Pakistan for the World Test Championship matches. Next month’s matches in Rawalpindi (11-15 December) and Karachi (19-23 December) will be the first time Pakistan will stage Tests since March 2009.

The BoG acknowledged the PCB’s efforts to engage with Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland officials and hoped their hard work will materialise in Australia, England and Ireland sending their national sides in the near future. The BoG expressed satisfaction that the PCB was in discussions with a number of boards for additional home series in 2020, details of which will be shared as and when those series are confirmed.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan informed the BoG that preparations to stage all 34 matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 in Pakistan are on track. In this relation, and because Multan and Rawalpindi will be hosting the HBL PSL matches for the first time, PCB’s independent security consultants Eastern Star Internationals (ESI) will be carrying out inspections of these two venues from 29 November. Karachi and Lahore, the other two match venues, have already staged HBL PSL and international fixtures and, as such, they do not require fresh security clearance from the ESI.

Following the venue inspections, the PCB will formally announce the event dates and schedule, but it was confirmed that HBL PSL 2020 Player Draft will take place at the National Cricket Academy on December6.

For the efficient and smooth event planning and delivery, an oversight committee, comprising PCB Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary to the Board had been set-up. In addition to this, PCB Director – Commercial, Babar Hamid, has been appointed as the chair of the Organising Committee, which will also include representatives of all the PCB departments.

The BoG also approved the Model Constitution for Cricket Associations, entities which have replaced the erstwhile regional cricket associations as per the new PCB Constitution 2019.

BOG members were apprised that as per Clause 16(2) of the PCB Constitution 2019 departments or organisations who were maintaining cricket teams participating in national tournaments at the time of promulgation of the new PCB Constitution shall be offered a first right of refusal to be the Principal Sponsor of the Cricket Associations.

Following the constitution approval, the PCB will now appoint and soon announce interim committees to run the Cricket Associations.

The BoG approved the creation and demarcation of the First City Cricket Associations. This was necessitated following the enforcement of the PCB Constitution 2019 in which six Cricket Associations have replaced the 16 Regions.

The BoG briefly discussed recent performances of the Pakistan men’s national team and reiterated their support for head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.