Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Imran Khan said that PTI-led government was foiling the efforts being made to derail economic stability in the country while international financial institutions’ trust in the country has strengthened.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan who called on him at Bani Gala and discussed the foreign funding case against the party.

The prime minister reiterated that the corrupt mafia who looted the country’s national exchequer would not be forgiven.

He said that neither would the corrupt mafia be given relaxation nor will there be a compromise on the rule of law.

Both the leaders also discussed the improvement in the national economy. The PM appreciated the World Bank’s decision to restore the budget support to the country. He said that that international financial institutions’ trust on Pakistan’s government had strengthened.

After meeting with the prime minister, Babar Awan said that PTI wasn’t facing allegations of foreign funding rather facing false accusations of banned funding. He added that all accounts of the ruling party were audited.

He said that those raising the issue of banned funding should answer to the issues of fake accounts and money laundering.