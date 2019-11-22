Share:

Rawalpindi-A 7-year-old Afghan girl was killed after sexual assault by her relative in her house located at Dhoke Chaudrian, police officials said Friday.

The deceased has been identified as (S) whose dead body was found by her father outside the room of her mother. The accused identified as Wali Ullah (18) managed to escape from the scene but later on rounded up by the police in a quick action, officials said.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Airport.

Soon after getting news of of murder of girl, Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali assisted by Assitant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Civil Lines Circles Ms Beenish Uzair and Station House Officer (SHO) PS Airport Chaudhry Riaz rushed to the scene, collected evidences, recorded statements of the victim family members and moved the dead body to mortuary of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Hospital.

A medical examination conducted by the doctors confirmed that the girl suffocated to death after being raped, sources said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, in a statement, also confirmed the seven-year-old girl was murdered after assaulting sexually by the accused, who is in police custody and had confessed his crime.

A First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered against the accused under sections of 302/376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the application of Noor Ullah, the father of the victim.

A senior police officer, who is associated with the investigation of the case, told The Nation that the accused Wali Ullah is the real brother of Noor Ullah and got married two months ago. He said the newly married couple was residing in the same house, along with the family of Noor Ullah. “Noor Ullah is living in a portion of House along with wife and six children, including the victim (S) whereas Wali was staying in another room in the same house,” he said.

He said Wali Ullah entered the room of his sister in law on late Thursday night and tried to pick up S, but changed his mind and returned after mother of the girl got up. “The beast against entered in the room in midnight and took his niece S and brought her into another room where he raped her while laying a hand on her mouth in order to keep her silent,” the official said. “The killer again raped the girl even though she died.

“To hide his crime, the accused put the body of girl on a charpoy outside her mother’s room, covering her with a blanket,” the official informed.

The barbaric act of Wali Ullah came into light when Noor Ullah returned from work at 2:20 am on Friday and saw her daughter sleeping outside the room of her mother. He said the father tried to awake his daughter, but she was dead. “It seemed the sky had fallen on me when I saw blood spots on the bed sheet,” the senior police officer quoted the applicant as saying.

He said Noor Ullah immediately alerted police, after which a police team rushed to the scene and took the dead body into custody and moved it to DHQ for autopsy.

He added the police took Wali Ullah into custody on suspicion and grilled him. “During the investigation, the accused confessed raping and killing his niece,” he said.

On a query, the senior police officer replied Wali Ullah’s wife left him some days ago due to unknown reasons and started living with her parents.

Meanwhile, ASP Civil Lines Circle Ms. Beenish Uzair told media that the police had collected all the evidence, including a blood-stained bed sheet, pillow, blanket, the clothes of the girl she was wearing during rape. The evidence has been dispatched to Forensic examination in Lahore. “We will not spare the rapist as he has confessed his crime,” she said.

She said the dead body of the girl was handed over to her parents after the autopsy.