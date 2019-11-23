Share:

KARACHI - Another reckless and ill-trained effort from the police to chase down suspects claimed life of a person near Cantt Station in Karachi on Friday.

The incident occurred near Pakistan American Cultural Centre at Fatima Jinnah Road, when police intercepted a car and opened indiscriminate fire on it.

One of the persons later identified as 40-year-old Nabil Hoodbhoy was killed on the spot while another person accompanying him, Raza Imam sustained injuries. The Karachi police claimed that they chased a vehicle and opened fire on it after the driver sped it away despite repeated warning shots.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Sharjeel Kharal said the police personnel chased the victims from near the Saudi Consulate.

“The driver refused to slow down giving a chase to the police party which ended near PACC with one policeman opening fire on the vehicle,” he said the bullet hit Imam and then the same struck Hoodbhoy’s shoulder, proving to be fatal. The DIG said so far only one bullet casing has been found. A CCTV footage of the incident shows that a policeman opening fire on the vehicle with others following him. They were later seen returning to the police van.

The injured Raza Imam, however, contradicted the claims and said in his statement to police that he and his friend Nabil were returning to home after having a dine-in at a local restaurant in Khadda Market area of the city.

As soon as our vehicle reached Cantt Station, we were intercepted by a police van, he said.

“The personnel opened fire without any warning,” he claimed and added that he was also unaware of police claims that they had fired warning shots while chasing them.

The family of the injured had blamed Karachi police for adopting delaying tactics while shifting the injured. “It took police an hour shift the two injured to a nearby hospital,” the mother of injured Imam said.

The personnel involved in the incident have been identified as Sub-Inspector Abdul Ghaffar, Constable Muhammad Ali and Head Constable Aftab.

Kharal announced the arrest of the three policemen involved in the incident and said that a probe team under SSP Investigation South Rai Ijaz would investigate the matter.

“Aftab opened fire on the vehicle that claimed a life and injured another person,” the police official told media and assured that the personnel involved in it would now have to suffer the consequences of their actions.

A case is also registered at the Artillery Maidan police station under Section 302 (punishment for murder), 324 (attempted murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the 7-ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act), against the three accused in view of the injured statement to police.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also took notice of the incident of death of citizen due to the police firing and sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh.

He said that it was the responsibility of the police to protect the public rather killing them, according to a statement. Governor Sindh said that no such action would be tolerated. Police reforms were the need of the hour. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure protection of the lives of the citizens.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and directed a through probe into the incident.