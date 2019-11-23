Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-PTI Chairman Imran Khan again won hearts of the workers by reposing trust in South Punjab vice President Mian Farzand Ali Goheer and General Secretary Ali Raza Dareshk as both the leaders have strived hard to strengthen the party by strengthening the workers.

The views were expressed by PTI leader and Anjuman-e-Tajiran General Secretary Sohail Khan during a meeting with PTI South Punjab Vice President Mian Farzand Ali Goheer and General Secretary Ali Raza Dareshk.

Sohail Khan visited Ali Raza’s residence to greet him on performance of Umrah. They also expressed best wishes and presented flowers to Raza Dareshk. On the occasion, while expressing views, Sohail Khan lauded that efforts of both the office-bearers for the party and termed them as sign of motivation for the workers.

The efforts for better formation of party up to grass-roots level will definitely strengthen trust of the workers in the party and will ultimately lead to a strong foundation for the party, he pointed out. They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been striving hard to steer country out of the quagmire of corruption and soon his dream would come true and Pakistan would emerge as corruption free country, where justice and prosperity will reign supreme.

Sohail Khan also lauded Mr Saif Ullah Niazi for working hard for the organisation of the party at grassroots level. He said that time is about to come, when every Pakistani would enjoy better economic condition, which would bring about prosperity.