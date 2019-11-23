Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PTI-led government always respected the courts’ decisions.

Talking to the newsmen at Sialkot, she said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan is the jewel of forehead of Pakistan’s judiciary.

Firdous added that the PTI is the only and main political party which has completed democracy within the party.

She said that PTI government was promoting the politics of principles besides fighting for the basic rights of the people, who were badly ignored and politically deceived and disappointed by both PML-N and PPP. She said that the people have become mature and they had already rejected the politics of conflict and confrontation.

She said that there was no room and space for the negative politics of conflict and confrontation in Pakistan. She added that successful policies of the PTI government were leading Pakistan to the political stability.

She urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to initiate hearing on the applications submitted against PML-N and PPP regarding their foreign funding. She said that both PML-N and PPP have earlier strongly criticised the ECP and they were seeking justice from it against PTI.

Firdous said, “The Rehbar Committee has already become a Rehzan Committee to protect each others’ political gains.” She hoped that Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan after his medical treatment in London.

She said that Pakistan will fully support the new government in Afghanistan to be elected by the people of Afghanistan as well.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan played pivotal role in the release of two American professors from Afghanistan.

She said that the Indian government has already snatched all the basic rights of the oppressed people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as the Indian state terrorism still continued in landlocked Held Valley. She said that the human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people were still lying uncontrolled in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She urged the world to take serious notice of this nasty situation besides playing effective role to globally pressurize India for the early peaceful amicable solution to the burning Kashmir Dispute as per the aspirations of the opressed Kashmiri people. She said that the sun of freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke will rise soon.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq inaugurated an art exhibition titled “Iqbal’s Philosophy Through Pictorial Lens” at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot.

GCWU Sialkot Fine Arts students organized this art exhibition. A large number of the students and visitors showed keen interest in the pictures and portraits on Allama Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy, displayed there.

On This occasion, Firdous paid rich tributes to Allama Iqbal. She that the poetry and philosophy of Allama Iqbal are like a beacon to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.

Addressing the participants, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stressed the need of understanding Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi in true sense for the national development and prosperity. She stressed a need for complete implementation of Iqbal’s philosophy for the national development and prosperity.

She narrated that there was a great imagination of implementation, ethics and spiritualism in Iqbal’s poetry, saying that Allama Iqbal had ever wanted to see the human’s development through the way of selfhood or Khudi.

She stressed the need of bringing positiveness in our thoughts, thinking besides bringing betterment in our directions to be flourished in every segment of life. She said that there was need of complete implementation on Iqbal’s philosophy for the national development and prosperity as well.

Firdous announced to make Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot as a role model university by providing all the missing facilities there.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also announced annual education-promotional scholarships (Rs100,000 per student) for as many as 100 brilliant and deserving students of Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot by the government.

She also announced early establishment of an international standard cricket training academy at GCWU Sialkot, which would be affiliated with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for promoting cricket and sportsmanship among the GCWU students as well.

She also planted a sapling at the university lawns. GCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar and senior educationists were also present on this occasion.